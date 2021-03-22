Flashback! Leaked audio of radical Left badgering willing captive Biden









Joe Biden is a willing captive of the progressives [socialists/communists], and he always intended to do whatever they wanted.

The Intercept leaked audio of Joe Biden’s meetings with far-left civil rights leaders in December 2020 that gives insight into Biden’s thinking. They don’t think he’s far-left enough fast enough. They could push for him to resign so hard-left Kamala Harris can take his place. They will not stop until they get everything they want and what they want is a statist nation with them in power.

BIDEN MAKES IT CLEAR HE IS A PROGRESSIVE

One civil rights activist said during the meeting, “A lot of people in our community are getting a little anxious because they are not seeing enough of the progress they thought they would have seen at this point. Let’s not disappoint them, and let’s not get to a place where voters in Georgia begin to second guess.”

“Okay, let me respond,” Biden responded. “I, I, I’ve gotta go. Let me respond. There is a lot to respond to here. Let’s get something straight. You shouldn’t be disappointed. What I have done this far is more than anyone else has done this far. Number two, I mean what I say, when I say it. I mean what I say when I say it. I am the only person to run on three platforms I was told could not possibly win the election. And I never ceased from it. One was on restoring the soul of this country, because of what I saw happen in Charlottesville. That was it. No one else was talking about it. The words of presidents matter. Nobody else. No progressive was talking about it. I did.”

Biden keeps repeating the debunked Charleston lie and Democrats go along with it. Their lack of honesty is disgusting.

VIOLATE THE CONSTITUTION

Biden frustrated progressives in the next clip. They want to see him violate the Constitution as president to ram through extreme changes to the nation.

Actually, he is violating the Constitution, but apparently not enough for our Republican Party to react much.

“So there are some things that I’m going to be able to do by executive order,” he said. “I’m not going to hesitate to do it, but what I’m not going to do is I’m not going to do what used to — Vanita [Gupta], you probably used to get angry with me during the debates, when you’d have some of the people you were supporting saying, ‘On Day 1, I’m gonna have an executive order to do this!’ Not within the constitutional authority. I am not going to violate the Constitution.”

“Executive authority that my progressive friends talk about is way beyond the bounds,” he railed. “And as one of you said, maybe it was you, Reverend Al [Sharpton], whether it’s far left or far right, there is a Constitution. It’s our only hope. Our only hope and the way to deal with it is, where I have executive authority, I will use it to undo every single damn thing this guy has done by executive authority, but I’m not going to exercise executive authority where it’s a question, where I can come along and say, ‘I can do away with assault weapons.’ There’s no executive authority to do away that.”

“And no one has fought harder to get rid of assault weapons than me, me, but you can’t do it by executive order,” Biden added. “We do that, next guy comes along and says, Well, guess what? By executive order, I guess everybody can have machine guns again. So we gotta be careful.”

The White House lists 75 presidential actions up to date in just over two months of Biden being in office.

