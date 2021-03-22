MSNBC hack says the GOP is a cult like al-Qaeda









MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson said the GOP is “a cult not radically dissimilar from al-Qaeda.” He added that the party seeks to stop everyone except White men from voting, as reported by NewsBusters.

“At some point, you have to recognize that when people worship white supremacy when people worship Trump when people worship whatever kind of Q-Anon conspiracy they want, it is now a cult,” Johnson said on MSNBC’s Deadline. “It is a cult not radically dissimilar from al-Qaeda—at least from what we’ve seen so far.”

This absurd man thinks every Republican is in QAnon, and every White person is a white supremacist. And as far as a cult, there isn’t even one member of any group called QAnon.

He’s the one drinking the Kool-Aid.

Johnson went on to say that Republicans want to go back to blocking voting rights.

“We have to stop these people at every single turn because they will take America back to the 1930s, ’40s, and ’20s, and make sure that nobody who’s not a straight white male Christian is actually able to vote and exercise their right in this country,” he said.

The KKK was a Democrat organization. You had to be a Democrat to be in the KKK.

Johnson plans to take down the Republicans.

“And when you deal with cults, you can no longer defeat those people with logic. You just have to defeat them with laws and you have to allow people to live in whatever kind of crazy fantasy world they want as long as they’re not harming other people,” he told the MSNBC audience.

Mr. Logic wants to defeat the opposition by silencing them.

Watch:

Related