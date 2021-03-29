Florida governor is a BIG ‘NO’ on Biden’s vaccine passports









Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejected efforts from the Biden administration and some Democrats to require “CoVID vaccine passports” for Americans looking to return to some degree of normalcy following the pandemic.

“You want the fox to guard the hen house? I mean, give me a break… We are not going to have you provide proof of this just to be able to live your life normally,” said the Governor.

NEW – Florida Gov. DeSantis says he’ll be taking executive action against “vaccine passports.”pic.twitter.com/lSWlUAXUsI — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 29, 2021

