Biden and CDC head frantically plead with states to mandate masks









President Biden on Monday called on governors and mayors to maintain or reinstate mask-wearing orders, saying that because of “reckless behavior,” the coronavirus was again spreading fast, threatening the progress the nation has made so far against the pandemic.

Reckless behavior??? Hmm…would these reckless acts be all those sick illegal aliens pouring into the country?

“People are letting up on precautions, which is a very bad thing,” he said. “We are giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains.”

This is from the guy who opened our borders and is sending COVID-infected people traveling all over the country. Mexico’s COVID cases are 60% higher than they’ve been reported, and they are all coming here.

Mr. Biden spoke a few hours after Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued perhaps her most impassioned warning to date about a possible fourth surge of the coronavirus, saying she feels a sense of “impending doom.”

Impending doom? That could be because of all the people coming illegally from COVID-infected countries.

The nation has “so much reason for hope,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion. “But right now I’m scared.”

“I am asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends,” she said at a White House briefing.

Meanwhile, the states with the highest cases and hospitalizations are the ones with the strictest mask rules and lockdowns — New York and New Jersey.

The states without masks are doing among the best. Texas rates have gone down consistently for 17 days and the masks are gone. If it changes it will be because of the illegal aliens coming in with COVID.

Mississippi, Florida, South Dakota are all doing well without masks.

Related