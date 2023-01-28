Flu & Booster Shot Together Might Give You a Stroke, Seniors

The FDA found another stroke signal. This one finds that getting the flu vaccine and COVID booster on the same day may raise the risk of stroke. That is an area of concern, but it is only preliminary. In the meantime, don’t do it. Make separate visits. However, the CDC and FDA are still telling you to get both at once. That defies logic.

The CDC already received a signal that people over 65 might be at risk of an ischemic stroke from the boosters.

BREAKING: Daily Mail reports that getting a Pfizer Covid booster & a flu vax on the same day may raise the risk of stroke, according to the FDA. That’s concerning. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2023

The CDC reports they didn’t find the risk in other databases but did find it if they received the two doses together:

However, the investigators ran a small analysis that indicated seniors who received both the Pfizer omicron booster and a high-dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine on the same day may have a higher risk of stroke, though the data is preliminary.

You can read the CDC and FDA statement on this link.

We were told to get both at the same time, so think twice before listening to these people. Common sense will tell you not to get two at once. If you have a reaction, you won’t know which shot did it.

We are told: “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms; one for the flu shot and the other one for the Covid shot.”

NOW – Biden COVID advisor Ashish Jha believes “God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot.”pic.twitter.com/Wpcxyo1nfM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2022

Why aren’t they saying —don’t get the two shots together? They aren’t saying that, and they should be saying that. Just because it’s preliminary, doesn’t mean they can’t exercise caution. They just don’t care about you.

Oh, and by the way, there are reports of the vaccine causing debilitating illness. We know that already.

🚨 JUST IN: As Today’s VRBPAC Meeting Ended, CDC Dep. Dir. Tom Shimabukuro Admits COVID Vaccines Are Causing “Debilitating Illnesses” “We are aware of these reports of people experiencing long-lasting health problems following COVID vaccination”@SenRonJohnson @RepThomasMassie pic.twitter.com/eLUzRAaOin — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 26, 2023

