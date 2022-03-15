FNC War Correspondent: Russian Victory Is Assured

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan returned from Ukraine and noted that Russian victory in Ukraine is a foregone conclusion – Ukraine will be flattened if needed. It’s flattened and they lost.

“It’s a long term tragedy. We’re watching people get slaughtered and we’ll watch it for years to come,” he says.

The Russians don’t care if it will take 40 years and NATO will help them do it.

The US war machine is looking at another long-term conflict with death and destruction as Ukrainians fight to keep what they have. It was needless, and it could have been avoided.

