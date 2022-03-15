Full Censored Trump Interview on Russia, Borders, Big Tech

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Full censored video of Donald Trump censored by YouTube. He discusses Russia, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Joe Rogan. Russia and China have been forced together and with Iran, they are very lethal.

Donald Trump says this is the beginning of communism. We’ll be a large-scale Venezuela.

Apparently, YouTube doesn’t think you have the right to see this.

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply