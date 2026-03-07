Following the War Powers Act, & What Is Happening in the Strait of Hormuz

There are questions about whether the president has the authority to engage in combat with foreign nations using forces other than the Marines. Under the War Powers Act, he can and continues to abide by the law. The War Powers Resolution allows the president to use all branches of the military. He then has to notify Congress within 48 hours. After 60 days, he must get congressional approval. Watch the short clip for more information.

Here is a brief explanation of the War Powers Act:

Protecting the Strait of Hormuz

This is where we stand with global traffic going through the Strait of Hormuz. Sal Mercogliano covers insurance and the US’s plan to assume liability and provide escorts. The escorts are not currently available at key points. The situation is critical. At the end of the clip, Professor Mercogliano describes the chaos that resumption through the Strait will bring. Find further extensive information at gCaptain.

In Other News

Some in the media allege that President Trump will engage in nation-building. He has repeatedly said he won’t nation-build in Ukraine and worked out a minerals deal that will help them rebuild if the war ever ends. He has said he will not do it in Iran, nor will he take over the country.

Nation-building is a significant undertaking that governments employ to develop political, economic, security, and social institutions in other countries—especially those emerging from conflict. It’s a very complex process.

President Trump’s plan is to destroy Iran’s navy and its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. He wants to pick the next Ayatollah; we’ll see. His goal is to give Iranians the opportunity to rebuild their own nation; 85% of Iranians don’t like the Islamofascist rule.

Yesterday, Iran apologized to the Gulf states for launching bombs into their countries. We can hope that they will no longer attack US bases in those countries.

The Strait of Hormuz (public domain photos)