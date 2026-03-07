Iranian President Apologizes to “Brothers” but Will Not Surrender

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, issued a televised address on Saturday as the war against Iran entered its eighth day. In a pre-recorded five-minute video statement aired on Iranian state television, Pezeshkian apologized for Iranian strikes on neighboring countries while also warning that Iran would never surrender to outside pressure.

Pezeshkian is one member of a tripartite leadership council overseeing Iran since the Ayatollah was killed.

Pezeshkian kept up his criticism of Trump’s call for Iran to unconditionally surrender to America.

“That’s a dream that they should take to their grave,” he said.

That should come as no surprise. Islamo-fascists don’t surrender.

Their Brothers

“I should apologize to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran on my own behalf,” the president said. “From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy.”

They realized that hitting their neighbors didn’t scare them so much as anger them and push them to side with the US. So, they are changing tactics.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised for attacking neighbouring countries, in a pre-recorded address released on state television. Within minutes of the statement’s release, an explosion was heard over Doha, as attacks on Gulf nations continue. pic.twitter.com/UI7jxnUXn5 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 7, 2026



Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran’s armed forces spokesman, then added more confusion by saying after Pezeshkian that Tehran has “not hit countries that did not provide space for America to invade our country.”

The American strikes haven’t been coming from the Gulf Arab states, now under attack.

The message seemed to have been filmed in a hurry, without professional broadcast equipment. It underlined the limited powers being exercised by theocracy’s leaders over its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which controls the ballistic missiles targeting Israel and others. It answered only to Khamenei.

That’s an excuse.