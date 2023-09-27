For Those Asking About GuvGeek

GuvGeek was a prolific and very well-informed poster on Independent Sentinel. He stopped posting suddenly on June 5th. Sadly, as it happens, he died on June 6th. We don’t know the cause. He had been a Marine and held high-level jobs in government, particularly related to computers.

He was very special.

We will miss him.


