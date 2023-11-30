Foreign-Born Councilor Wants Irish Protesters “Shot in the Head”

A Bangladesh-born Muslim councilor in Ireland has called for activists who rioted in Dublin last week after three Irish children were stabbed by an Algerian Muslim migrant to be executed. Azad Talukder, a councilor in Limerick for the co-governing Fianna Fáil party, made the remarks during a council meeting held on Monday where the civil unrest in the Irish capital was discussed.

Limerick City West Councilor Abul Kalam Azad Talukder has triggered uproar after he said that he would “like to see” those behind the Dublin riots “shot in the head” – and beaten by the public “until they die.”

“Not even an animal does this kind of thing,” he said. He didn’t say it about the Muslim who knifed three children and two adults who tried to protect the children. He meant the Irish protesters.

“It is very shameful, and they should get public punishment. I’d like to see them shot in the head or bring the public in and beat them until they die,” Talukder added.

The Irish need councilors who are Irish, not posers. Rioting and violence are not acceptable, but this reaction is crazy.

He wants to slaughter protesters who rioted after children were stabbed.

The stabbing of three children isn’t the only violence by foreigners. This has gone on for a while.

Limerick’s Muslim deputy mayor, Azad Talukder, says people taking to the streets after the stabbing of three children in Dublin should be “hit in the head or beaten to death”. pic.twitter.com/GH4A1om13Q — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 29, 2023

Ireland: @AzadTalukder_FF, celebrated for being the first Muslim councilor in Limerick & an immigrant from Bangladesh, reacted to last week’s riot in Dublin following a mass stabbing attack by an Algerian immigrant. “I’d like to see them [protesters] shot in the head or bring the… pic.twitter.com/KoJk4zgqcj — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 29, 2023

