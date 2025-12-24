Foreign-Born Judge Controls Trump’s National Security Powers

On December 23, U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali ruled that Trump’s March 22, 2025, memorandum revoking Zaid’s clearance violated the First Amendment, due process, and amounted to unconstitutional retaliation for his work on whistleblowers during the 2019 Ukraine impeachment.

The 39-page opinion granted a preliminary injunction against agencies like the CIA and ODNI, effective January 13, 2026, after a stay for appeals, distinguishing the case as about flawed process rather than clearance merits. Zaid welcomed the decision as a win for lawyers upholding the rule of law, while Trump supporters online criticized Ali, a newly confirmed judge with dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship.

Therefore, this foreign-born judge is telling the president what he can and cannot do for National Security.