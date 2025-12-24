Gov. Newsom’s Going to End Homelessness Some Day But He Needs to Be President First

M Dowling
In 2018, Governor Newsom said that the next governor must improve housing affordability and homelessness in California. Since his election, homelessness has increased by 50% because of his policies, especially the open border policies. Not taking drug addicted homeless off the streets is another loser.

Oh, and nothing is affordable in California unless you are very rich. Even the rich saw their houses burned to the ground. Only one person got a building permit for a private rebuild.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised in 2021 to end homelessness through a $12 billion government program, funded by taxpayers.

In 2025, the homelessness rate hit a record high in California. Only in Clown World can this guy get elected.

His promises are as good as dirt. No, I take it back, dirt’s better. Keep the faith! Vote Gavin, yay!

The homeless encampment he recently cleared is now going up in flames after all the homeless returned from wherever he deposited them.

It’s no joke, though. It is horrible to see these people in this condition. Yet, Newsom didn’t do a thing to stop the flow of cartels and drugs into that beautiful state.

Of course, his anti-capitalism, just keep throwing money at it, approach to everything is ineffective and bankrupting California. His solution for that is to tax and spend more.

Giving money to presidential hopeful Newsom is as good as throwing it down the drain.

