Teen Killers Arrested Under Colorado’s Organized Crime Law

A gang, including four teens, was terrorizing Aurora and other nearby cities. They are murderers and members of organized crime.

Four teens were arrested for violating Colorado’s organized crime law. They are believed to be part of a violent street gang. They won’t say what gang.

The suspects are Lennon Melgares, 18, of Edgewater; Xavier Chavez, 18, of Aurora; Jayden Velarde, 18, of Morrison; and a 17-year-old Lakewood teenager. Chavez was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Aurora police SWAT Team. We don’t know if they are American, but their names are Portuguese, as in Venezuela.

Three were arrested on Sept. 6 in Jefferson County with the assistance of the Jefferson County SWAT Team. According to Aurora police, the Lakewood teenager is not being identified because he is a minor.

All four suspects face charges in Arapahoe District Court and were filed under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act. The suspects face several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated intimidation of a victim or witness, and felony menacing.

The charges stem from April when investigators from the Aurora Police Crime Gun Intelligence Unit began reviewing unsolved shooting cases. Investigators were able to connect multiple unsolved shootings in Aurora to other open investigations in Wheat Ridge and Lakewood by using self-developed ballistic evidence from the Aurora Police Crime Gun Intelligence Center.

The investigation involved several specialized units of the Aurora Police Department, including the Narcotics Unit, Direct Action Response Team, Fugitive Unit, K9 Unit, Gun Violence Suppression Team, and the Crime Scene Unit.

If they don’t say they are members of a transnational gang, they probably are.

We Don’t Know Their Immigration Status Yet

The video went viral on social media after users claimed it showed members of a Venezuelan gang that had “taken over” the apartment complex. Aurora PD said it cannot confirm if any of the six people are linked to a gang such as Tren de Aragua (TdA). Chief Todd Chamberlain said he could not rule it out during his press conference last week.

“I think there’s always a possibility,” he said.

Chamberlain would never say. On Friday, he said at a press conference:

“This is not an immigration issue. It’s a crime issue. Our focus is ensuring that we have a safe community where anybody — documented, undocumented can live, can thrive.”

Really? Importing criminals is A-OK, then?

A Tren de Aragua Arrested

The Aurora Police Department on Wednesday arrested a known member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) in connection with crimes committed in Adams and Arapahoe counties.

The department said its Gang Intervention Unit arrested Roiberth Daniel Mora-Marquez, 23, Wednesday night on two warrants out of Adams and Arapahoe district courts.

Mora-Marquez was charged with aggravated first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, and felony menacing in Adams District Court in connection with an April 4 dispute.

According to Aurora police, the April assault started over unpaid rent money.

Then, there is this:

BREAKING: Aurora, Colo. police ID known Tren de Aragua members, a violent prison gang from Venezuela The MSM tells you this isn’t happening. Larry Medina

