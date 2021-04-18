Former home of Chauvin witness vandalized with animal blood and a pig’s head









The former Santa Rosa home of Barry Brodd, who testified as a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, was smeared with animal blood. A severed pig’s head was dumped on the front porch in an early Saturday morning vandalism attack, CBS San Francisco reports.

The victim called the police after they were awakened by a group of suspects. All were dressed in black (antifa? Black Lives matter?). They threw a pig’s head on their front porch and splattered blood on the front of their house and then fled.

The vandalism to the victim’s house exceeded $400 making the crime felony vandalism.

Investigators believe the vandals thought that Brodd still lived at the residence but he has not been a Santa Rosa resident for a number of years.

“Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted,” police said in a news release.

What will these lunatics do if Chauvin isn’t convicted? At the same time, I don’t think he should be based on the evidence. There is reasonable doubt with Floyd on almost four times the amount of fentanyl needed to cause death and meth and pot and he had COV and heart problems.

Also, a lot of what we were told was not true. For example, Chauvin did not have his knee on Mr. Floyd for over nine minutes. If people believe the prosecution’s witnesses, then he will be convicted, but there is significant doubt. Usually, the officer gets the benefit of the doubt.

Mr. Floyd is sympathetic but there has to be proof beyond a reasonable doubt. How do non-sequestered jurors react in the jury room when they know these threatening activities are going on?

