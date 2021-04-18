Outrageous! 4 police sprayed with ‘unknown irritant’ & no one arrested









Four officers were injured as protesters again gathered in downtown Sacramento on Saturday night speaking out against the killing of Daunte Wright and others by police.

The officers were reportedly hospitalized after being sprayed with an unknown liquid irritant, police said. No arrests were made.

The perps, the mayors, commissioners, neighborhood activists, others are all assaulting the police in one way or another. Yet, the police keep coming to work to protect and serve everyone, no matter race, creed, or sexual persuasion. That shows the good character of the overwhelming majority.

The dirtbag Antifa and Black Lives Matter are violent rioters but the MSM insists on calling them ‘demonstrators’ and ‘protesters.’ This is while they call the Trump supporters racists and insurrectionists.

At around 9:20 p.m., dozens of rioting communists were in the area of 15th and L streets near the California State Capitol.

The Sacramento Police Department said just after 9 p.m. that the event was promoted on social media and people were advised to utilize black bloc tactics, which means to wear black clothing and other items to conceal their identities.

According to police and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, an abandoned duffle bag filled with rocks was located near a government building, but it was not clear if the bag was related to the protest.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police officers began to create a barricade in front of the group. The group had largely remained in an intersection along 20th Street near Lowbrau. Just minutes later, the crowd forced their way through the barricade and continued moving through the streets before eventually making their way back out near Lowbrau.

Group has dispersed. At this time, we have 2 reports of vandalism that occurred. 4 officers were transported to a local hospital for injury resulting from being sprayed with an ink liquid irritant. No arrests made, however, investigators are following up on these incidents. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 18, 2021

Officers have located at least one duffel bag filled with rocks outside of a government building. Heavy police presence in the area as officers monitor the demonstration. Please continue to follow this thread for any important updates. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 18, 2021

Group dressed in black. Some wearing helmets and have shields. One individual from the group has been observed with a lit flare. pic.twitter.com/F3eE1aN865 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 18, 2021

This is not a PROTEST!

Group appears mostly to be using black bloc tactics. However, there are some in the crowd who are not dressed in black. More video from the scene. @kcranews is at Lavender Heights #dauntewright #AdamToledo #BLM pic.twitter.com/A3CeSHHanO — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) April 18, 2021

