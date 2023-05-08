Former Marine and Passengers Helping Subdue Neely Put Him in a Recovery Position

A Twitter user named MythInformed says that Daniel Penny, and the passengers assisting Mr. Neely, put Neely into a “recovery” position after he was subdued. They wanted to make sure he didn’t “swallow his tongue.”

One of them said, “He’s not going to die.” They were attempting to make sure he was okay.

Passengers complimented the men.

“This needs to go viral,” user “Mythinformed” posted in a follow-up tweet:

Over the weekend, protesters rallied across New York City to demand “justice” for Neely. A grand jury is expected to convene next week to hear evidence in the case.

The protesters are rioters, and they are violent. Reports indicate that Black Lives Matter is threatening to “burn it down.” That would be typical of Black Lives Matter. They have a stranglehold on New York City and are behind the protests/riots. It’s getting old. They want to make Mr. Neely, a criminal with 42 arrests, into a martyr or a saint like George Floyd.

Mr. Penny and the other passengers who helped him subdue Mr. Neely weren’t trying to kill him if they put him in a recovery position. They were doing what the city won’t do – protect New Yorkers.

None of this will matter to the rioters. They didn’t know Mr. Neely, and they don’t care about him. If they cared about people like him, they’d demand the city help them. Their goals are strictly political, and the white guy is a target because he’s white. We all know that’s true.

Where is Black Lives Matter when the gangs kill black people in the poorer areas? They’re nowhere. BLM is a Soros-funded organization. Last we checked, Soros’s organization gave them $33 million to get them off the ground.

This is the alleged “violent racist murder” the left is telling you about https://t.co/16wz3NnUld — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) May 8, 2023

BLM is a violent, communist organization. AIM has done a lot of research on this organization. Their goal is to overturn the government.

The late Larry Grathwohl, a former FBI informant in the Weather Underground, understood from personal experience how white communists exploited blacks and other minority groups. He said that Weather Underground terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn regarded Barack Obama, whose political career they sponsored, as a tool—a puppet—to use against white America. Obama’s legacy at home included more racial division.

BLM launched with a faux police abuse case

BLM launched in 2013 with a Twitter hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter, after neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman was acquitted in the Trayvon Martin killing.

Radical Left activists Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi claim credit for the slogan and hashtag.

Following the Michael Brown shooting in August 2014, Dream Defenders, an organization led by Working Families Party (ACORN) activist and Occupy Wall Street anarchist Nelini Stamp, popularized the phrase “Hands Up–Don’t Shoot!” which has since become BLM’s widely recognized slogan.

Garza, Cullors and Tometi all work for front groups of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), one of the four largest radical Left organizations in the country.

The others are the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS). Nelini Stamp’s ACORN—now rebranded under a variety of different names—works with all four organizations, and Dream Defenders is backed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and others.

FRSO is a hereditary descendant of the New Communist Movement, which was inspired by Mao and the many communist revolutions throughout the world in the 1960s and 1970s.

FRSO split into two separate groups in 1999, FRSO/Fight Back and FRSO/OSCL (Freedom Road Socialist Organization/Organizaci?n Socialista del Camino para la Libertad). Black Lives Matter and its founders are allied with the latter group. Future references to FRSO in this article refer to FRSO/OSCL.

FRSO is comprised of dozens of groups. The radical Left model is based on alliances of many organizations that are working on separate issues but ultimately dedicated to the same thing: overthrowing our society to replace it with a hardcore socialist (read communist) one.

They aim to make it look like everyone feels this way and you are on the wrong side of history if you don’t follow along.

As Stamp has said, “We are actually trying to change the capitalist system we have today because it’s not working for any of us.”

BLM is one of many projects undertaken by the FRSO.

