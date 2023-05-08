Biden Might Circumvent Congress to Raise the Debt Ceiling

Joe Biden and his Treasury Secretary are considering misusing the 14th Amendment to circumvent Congress and raise the debt ceiling so they can continue reckless spending.

Yellen said Sunday on This Week that there are “no good options” for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress fails to raise the nation’s borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion in the coming weeks. She did not rule out President Joe Biden circumventing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.

In a Republic, half the country shouldn’t be ignored. He should negotiate. The US isn’t supposed to be a dictatorship.

If Democrats don’t get their way, they will destroy anything in their way. Currently, Democrats in the Senate are manufacturing false charges against three Originalist justices because the Supreme Court is one branch of government they don’t control.

They don’t control the House either, so they hint that they might go around it and misuse the 14th Amendment to do it.

Instead of Negotiating, Biden Might Circumvent Congress

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appeared on “This Week” with George Stephanopolous on Sunday and sounded the alarm on the financial catastrophe that would occur if the nation defaulted. Asked how soon that could happen, she said as soon as next month:

“Yes, early June is when we project that we will run out of cash. And there is a chance it could be as early as June 1st.

“Of course, there is a lot of uncertainty, and I plan to update Congress as new information becomes available. But that’s still our current thinking.”

Biden won’t negotiate at all with Republicans who are trying to limit spending. Our spending has long since been out of control. We pay a trillion dollars a year in interest alone. We’re heading for collapse.

After Biden raised the budget to over $6 trillion, Yellen lauded him for cutting $3 trillion.

Yellen said, “…negotiations should not take place with a gun really to the head of the American people.”

True, but Biden is the one holding the gun.

