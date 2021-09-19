Former President Donald Trump issues a new statement on the border

















We have seen helicopters flying over DC, fencing is up, cops everywhere, and reports of national guard being deployed. ~ Dylan Burns, political consultant

While our border is overrun and towns are destroyed with foreign criminals coming illegally, Speaker Pelosi called up the National Guard and had a new fence erected around the Capitol in preparation for a few hundred protesters.

The protesters were there to bring attention to the lawless imprisonment of many, if not all, of the January 6 rioters and paraders.

Donald Trump responded in a fundraising letter to the obvious Democrat PR stunt:

“It is incredible that our National Guard is standing at the empty Capitol, not at our Southern Border, where the number of illegals coming into our Country is at a level that has never been seen before!,” Trump said in a fundraising letter from his Save America political committee.

The “J6 for Justice” rally at the base of Capitol Hill attracted several hundred people, with no reports of violence or arrests. However, police agencies across the District were fully activated for the event, in case of a riot like the one on Jan. 6 occurred.

The roughly 6-foot-high fence around the Capitol complex after the riot was erected again. Most agencies, including the city’s police department, had all officers on duty. The U.S. Capitol Police was allowed by the Pentagon to have National Guardsmen on standby.

Meanwhile, thousands of illegal immigrants, many of them from Haiti, crossed the southern U.S. border in recent days and encamped in the Texas border city of Del Rio. They overwhelmed local and federal agents attempting to control the out-of-control situation.

Last month, over 208,000 anonymous, unvetted illegal aliens, many of whom are criminals or deadbeats, poured into the country illegally. Another 30,000 to 60,000 came in stealthily and escaped arrest.

Watch:

Meanwhile @CBP sources confirm to @FoxNews that 224 miles of the Rio Grande river border are now unpatrolled… https://t.co/nL5CrTv3Il — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 19, 2021

This is what that same location looked like earlier today. https://t.co/3HoqrENdTV — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Related















