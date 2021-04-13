Former President Trump issues a new, urgent statement about J&J vaccine









Former President Trump issued an urgent statement today harshly criticizing the pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COV-19 vaccine. He called for the vaccine to be put back online immediately.

He wrote that the Biden Administration “did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world by allowing the FDA and CDC to call a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.”

“The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary but now its reputation will be permanently challenged,” he said.

People who have taken the vaccine “will be up in arms,” Trump added.

Trump believes this was possibly done for political reasons. He noted “the FDA’s love for Pfizer. The FDA, especially with long time bureaucrats within has to be controlled. They should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it.

This is what government bureaucracy does.

He strongly urged the administration to get “the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back online quickly.” It is “the only way we defeat the China virus is with our great vaccines.”

[Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates have ties to Pfizer. Only six women out of 6.8 million people experienced blood clots. Without any evidence, Fauci said he is still concerned about the length of protection after a single dose, especially with the emergence of highly contagious variants. Why did Fauci single J & J out?]

The J & J vaccine doesn’t send messages to a person’s DNA. It’s a more traditional vaccine.

