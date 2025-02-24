Former Proud Boy Confronts Ex-Capitol Police Officer Fanone

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot and later pardoned by former President Donald Trump, confronted Michael Fanone, an ex-Capitol Police officer injured during the same riot. It took place in a crowded public setting as Fanone was getting on an elevator.

Mr. Tarrio was cursing her but Fanone is no stranger to cursing. He called Kari Lake a “piece of s***.” The partisan-left Fanone lied about his injuries during testimony in Liz Cheney’s J6 Kabuki Theater.

We are sorry he was injured but he exaggerated his story and injuries to make it worse for the rioters.He and several other lying officers created a scene during the J6 hearings and one cried the phoniest tears I’ve seen in a while. Tarrio is angry because he got the equivalent of a life sentence – his entire youth in prison. And he wasn’t even in the Capitol on J6. He had already served six months for taking an LGBT flag off a black church. You can burn a US flag but don’t touch an LGBT flag. The flag belonged to the black pastor.

Tarrio is a black Cuban American. He wasn’t near DC on J6.

Watch:

Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio confronts former Hero Capitol police officer Michael Fanone. Fanone: “You are a traitor to this country.” Spot on! pic.twitter.com/aSRo5JLJPQ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 23, 2025

