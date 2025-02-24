Maine Gov. Lets Illegal Chinese Set Up Pot Farms Worth Billions

Sentinel has published articles about the Chinese illegals coming over and setting up pot houses throughout the country. There are a lot of them in Maine. Maine has a very weak governor. Governor Mills never says a word about it. She believes in open borders.

Here’s a quick look at the transnational crime that’s been allowed to flourish in Maine under Governor Mills’ tenure:https://t.co/BXV32KX6V1 — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) February 23, 2025

Liberty Daily reported that the Biden administration failed to properly track foreign ownership of U.S. farmlands and didn’t have a plan to begin tracking that data, according to an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Chinese and Mexican nationals operated almost all illegal marijuana growing operations in the United States. Non-citizens operate about 85% of illegal marijuana farms.

Fox News reports, “When most people talk about gangs, they think about the typical Southern California gangbangers,” Sgt. Rich Debevec of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team said. “And that’s not the way it is.”

“Mostly, what we deal with are either Mexican nationals or Chinese nationals, which are our two largest groups of people,” he said.

Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham said that Chinese Nationals are operating 270 marijuana grows in Maine worth $4 Billion!

That was last year. It’s likely worse now.

