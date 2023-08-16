Former Secret Service Agent Tells Americans the Republic Is Dead

In the clip below, former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino says the Republic is Dead. The lawfare is destroying America.

Democrats are using lawfare to destroy the Constitution. They are also bankrupting as many prominent Republicans as they can. Michael Cavuto, an early Donald Trump supporter, was one of their victims. He spent over $300,000 on lawyers in the Russia hoax, and he was only a witness. Some of these people will lose everything.

Democrats have promised to bankrupt Donald Trump and anyone who allied with him.

I spent $300K+ on lawyers in the Clinton Russia Hoax. I was just a witness. These 18 additional targets in the GA indictment are in for far more legal expenses. They’ll lose their homes, pull their kids out of schools, delay medical care. If you laugh you’re going to Hell. — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) August 15, 2023

THE REPUBLIC IS DEAD

Dan Bongino said the Republic is falling apart during his podcast. He discussed the indictment in Georgia to prove it.

Dan Bongino said the Republic is dead. The latest indictment proves it. The indictment against Donald Trump and eighteen others is based on two things; one is a lie that Donald Trump on a phone call with “the Secretary of State of Georgia that he needed to find votes was a call for fraud. That is an outrageous assumption.

“I’ll show you how. The Washington Post had to corrected this earlier. He [Donald Trumo] did not tell [Secretary of State] Raffensberger to go and find votes. He said he needed to find votes. There’s an assertion there that that means it’s inherently fraudulent… he wasn’t talking about finding illegal votes… he was talking about finding actual votes.”

The second thing is built “on these fake electors. There were no fake electors. They were alternate electors in the event the state of Georgia went in Trump’s direction and not Biden’s direction.”

“By the way, [it’s] something that’s been done in 1960 in the Kennedy-Nixon campaign, and has been done over and over by Democrats preparing for a legal challenge to an election.”

“Folks, the Republic is dead as you know it. It’s not on life support. It is dead. The question is, now can we rebuild it? How long is it going to take, and what are the steps to implement this?

“The Republicans know it is dead. They went for the lawyers too. They’re not just attacking Donald Trump’s First Amendment right to speak… they’re attacking his due process rights …they’re attacking his 4th Amendment rights…his rights to an attorney and his rights to counsel. They are eviscerating the Constitution in live time, and the communist left is laughing the entire time about it.

Bongino backed his statements up. He also addressed the Georgia DA’s office leaking the charges before the jury decided anything. Fani Willis didn’t address it in the presser, claiming she doesn’t know what the clerks do.

The former Secret Service agent said we are living in a police state.

This is well worth watching.

Related