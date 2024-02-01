Former Trump Official Shot in Broad Daylight in Attempted Hijacking

Mike Gill, formerly the chief operating officer at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was shot during the encounter, Fox News reports.

Gill’s family said he was in the area of the 900 block of K Street NW in broad daylight, around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect allegedly entered Gill’s car and shot him before fleeing with the vehicle.

Gill is in critical condition but said he feels lucky to be alive.

He is a married father of three.

Homicides in 2023 are up 35%, robberies are up 67%, violent crime is up 39%, and carjacking is up 82% in the Capital of our nation.

What a disgrace.

Radical Mayor Bowser doesn’t think carjackings are a violent crime.

The suspect killed another victim, hijacked his car, and engaged in two more carjackings. Police shot and killed him in North Carrollton after he approached police armed.

Gill is currently senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council. The organization’s website describes it as “a trade association whose members are among the nation’s leading mortgage originators, servicers, insurers & data/settlement service providers.”

