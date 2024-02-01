Smith-Wyden Bill Passes with Welfare for Illegal Aliens

The Smith-Wyden bipartisan tax package passed by a whopping final vote of 357-70. It expanded the child tax credit given to illegal aliens, revived business tax benefits like R&D, and passed the House under suspension. It’s now onto the Senate.

GOP Sen. Grassley told Joseph Zeballos-Roig that he’s concerned passing the Wyden-Smith tax bill might aid Biden’s re-election: “I think passing a tax bill that makes the president look good mailing out checks before the election means he could be reelected and then we won’t extend the 2017 tax cuts.”

It’s another lifeline for Joe Biden.

HERITAGE’S TAKE

Richard A. Stern, Director of the Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget at Heritage, posted on X.

“Welfare expansion (including for illegals), more handouts, and INFLATIONARY deficits! Tax Bill is “Light on Tax Relief and Heavy on Welfare Expansion,” Stern said.

“The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act is first and foremost a repudiation of the principles of successful, pro-family welfare reform.”

“The bill would generate $155 billion in new federal deficits through fiscal year 2025, adding upward pressure on inflation and interest.”

“Subsidizing Illegal Aliens. Under current law, illegal aliens who have children that were born in the U.S. (and many do) can claim welfare benefits from the ACTC. The Ways and Means bill expands these welfare payments for millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally, and for millions more entering in the future—exacerbating a current design flaw in the program.”

“In the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act (TRAFWA), 91.5 percent of the “family benefits” are cash welfare, not tax relief for working families.”

“Because of the retroactive and temporary nature of most of the expensing provisions, the proposed TRAFWA would lead to little or no economic growth.”

A SUMMARY

The following is a good summary and mentions the welfare for illegal aliens. The child tax credits go mostly to illegal aliens. There’s a lot of fraud. They even send checks to children who have never set foot in the country.

Last night, House Leadership greenlighted the Wyden-Smith tax bill for a vote next week.

They can't stop spending.

