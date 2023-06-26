Fox Lineup Announced

Fox News has debuted an updated prime-time schedule months after Tucker Carlson’s abrupt departure from the network.

According to the new schedule announced on Monday, Jesse Watters’s show, Jesse Watters Primetime, will move to fill the 8 p.m. prime time slot that once belonged to Carlson.

“FOX News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years, and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup. The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media in a press release.

Jesse has pulled in about two million viewers several times a week. Will you go back to Fox?

THE REST OF THE LINEUP

Hannity will remain at 9 pm, Gutfeld will move to 10 pm, and Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher will begin an hour earlier at 11 p.m. The Ingraham Angle will move to 7 pm.

Gutfeld hinted he would now leave The Five, and Geraldo Rivera got the boot. They got rid of Bongino and Steve Hilton.

They’re moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic.

Meanwhile, Tucker is creating his own media network!

