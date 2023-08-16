Fox News Blows Up the Biden-Trump Timeline

The Fox News breakdown of the timeline of Trump’s indictments versus the key developments in the Hunter saga:

New York City , this in March: The Biden family and the laptop revelations versus Trump’s indictments. This is the first indictment; on March 16th, the House Oversight Committee revealed that Biden family payments from the Chinese energy company. Two days later, Trump said he would be indicted in New York.

On April 4 th , the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg indicts Trump in the hush money case. This is right after we find out about all this money from the energy company.

Florida in June: The bribery allegations and the plea deals versus Trump’s second indictment for the classified documents, Mar-a-Lago stuff. On June 7 th , the FBI released the documents alleging that the Bidens took the $10 million bribe from Burisma. The very next day, Jack Smith indicts in the document case.

Then on July 26, that’s the Hunter Biden sweetheart deal that’s rejected; the very next day, July 27th Jack Smith adds more charges in the Mar-a-Lago case.

In July, in DC, the Devin Archer interview versus Trump’s third indictment. This was the January 6 stuff. July 31st, Devin Archer testifies that Joe Biden was on 20-plus phone calls with his son’s business partners. The very next day, Jack Smith indicts Trump for the January 6 case.

So, what do you think? Would it be conspiratorial to say this is an unbelievable coincidence?