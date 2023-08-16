Democrats Are Bankrupting America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani

According to a CNN report, there are a lot of bills that America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, is not paying. His attorney said, “I think this is very humbling for Mr. Giuliani.”

His lawyers wrote this week that they’re producing a detailed financial report that is only meant to embarrass Mr. Giuliani and bring attention to his misfortunes.

Trump’s PAC has paid 300,000 into Giuliani’s archived records for evidence preservation in court cases.

“He is having financial difficulties, his lawyer said. Mr. Giuliani “needs more time to pay the attorneys fees and would like the opportunity to second extension from the court,” his attorney said in a case brought by two George election workers. It’s a civil defamation suit.

He’s also facing disbarment proceedings in DC and New York. His law license has been suspended.

All of his misfortunes result from actions by far-left Democrats over his defense of Donald Trump.

In addition to the Georgia charges, Mr. Giuliani is facing potential charges from Jack Smith.

Not including standard legal fees, Giuliani faces nearly $90,000 in sanctions from a judge in a defamation case, a $20,000 monthly fee to a company to host his electronic records, $15,000 or more for a search of his records, and even a $57,000 judgment against his company for unpaid phone bills, CNN reports.

Democrats are a threat to democracy.

Horrible. They are bankrupting Americans with bogus charges. https://t.co/uJYUNYe3W6 — Maura (@indiesentinel) August 16, 2023

Related