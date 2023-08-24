Fox Plays an Anti-Trump Move On Ad During the GOP Debate

Fox News ran a Move On attack ad against Trump during the GOP debate. The ad also hit on Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Nikki Haley as enablers.

Move On was originally promoted by Hillary Clinton and is now “people-powered,” as they claim. The only problem is the people are the hard left.

Fox is, for the most part, an enemy of Conservatives. That’s not to say they don’t have news on their Internet site and some conservative hosts. They also have leftists and liberals running all over the Executive Suite and involved in programming and hosting.

This is the ad:

I don’t know where this ad came from, but it’s funny and shows it played during Fox’s debate, and it’s all over the Internet.

Fox blames the media for a lot of our problems but they are the most watched cable news channel – they are the media. People need to move to independent journalists who aren’t as governed by corporations, clicks, and money.

Last night, Tucker had about 79 million views of his Trump interview at the end of the debate. At 9:40 this morning, the clip had 181.5 million.

We still need legacy media for some information, but the independents tend to tell the truth more often in my limited experience.

Related