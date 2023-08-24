Masks & Other Restrictions Are Definitely Coming Back

I listened to Sid Rosenberg on WOR radio [CBS NY], and he said he’s hearing that the masks, lockdowns, and other restrictions are returning. They are coming back. You must resist. They are changing America, and that includes taking your freedoms away.

Some Colleges are returning to masks, contact tracing, and social distancing based on nothing. They don’t care about the diseases probably brought in by illegal aliens, like polio, measles, leprosy, malaria, and so on, but they do care about an innocuous new COVID strain.

The crazies are returning from behind the woodwork to push the bans, even lockdowns. Should it go through, The Pandemic Treaty is big on all of the restrictions, including vaccine passports, which the US is working on.

This past week, Hollywood studio Lionsgate announced it was reinstating a COVID mask mandate for its employees. As we reported, Morris Brown College in Atlanta is reinstating its mandates for staff and students. Other colleges are following suit. Rutgers and Georgetown require indoor masking despite the evidence masks had no effect. Over 100 schools still require vaccination despite the myocarditis/pericarditis side effect.

“Employees must wear a medical grade face covering (surgical mask, KN95 or N95) when indoors except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace,” Lionsgate response manager Sommer McElroy said.

It’s so coincidental that they return as the 2024 election cycle approaches. How fortunate for Democrats.

Alex Jones talked about a TSA whistleblower who said that mandates were returning in October.

The Biden administration is pushing COVID blather as are the state-sponsored media like NBC. The reports about a new COVID strain and the warnings are more intense.

“We will be encouraging all Americans to get those boosters in addition to flu shots and Respiratory Syncytial Virus shots,” a White House official announced.

Mask mandates do nothing to slow or stop the spread of respiratory viruses and never will. As Hot Air noted, even Mike Osterhome, a noted epidemiologist and fretter of all things COVID, sees a problem with them. He sent a secret letter accusing the CDC of misrepresenting information to push mask mandates.

The leftist tyrants are teaching us to obey. That’s all it is about. They couldn’t care less about you or your health.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said the return of mask and vaccine mandates is “alarming.”

Speaking to Moms for Liberty, Johnson described the mandates as ineffective and promised to continue fighting them.

“It’s alarming that the mandates are kicking in again,” he said. “It’s like, OK, we noticed masks didn’t work, particularly for children. We always knew they didn’t work for kids.”

“Masks might have some marginal impact. We can’t deny that fact,” Johnson said. “N-95 masks can have some marginal benefits — but not to deny people freedom.”

They want to take your freedom away, and they want you to do what they say. Will you resist?

