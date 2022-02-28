Fox Reporter Hints: Disagree with Establishment-You’re a Putin Sympathizer

Remember: Putin proposed Minsk II, which kept Ukraine sovereignty. Berlin and Paris backed it, but they couldn’t persuade Washington to get on board. Kiev agreed, then balked with a nudge from Blinken. Russia won’t trust the Europeans for a long time. That leaves Beijing. David P. Goldman, columnist for Asia Times and PJ Media

Jennifer Griffin, married to a leftist hack, is beginning to sound very opinionated and biased when she reports the ‘news’. Criticizing the horrendous establishment and its many failures is not being an apologist for Russian President Putin. This is just another way to silence people.

Griffin thinks she KNOWS THE TRUTH. If you’re not with these people, you’re against them. No independent thinking is allowed.

Some of the generals, like Philip Breedlove, a former Commander of NATO, are calling for a no-fly zone and that would be an act of war as Breedlove notes. Establishment types want war with Russia while we have incompetents in the White House and failed generals in charge of the Pentagon and military.

Gowdy never pushed back on Griffin.

Only Putin is responsible for this unforgivable invasion but many who could have stopped it didn’t and instead created the conditions for it to happen. Most notably, Biden damaging our energy sector [and planning to continue with that ideological far-left position] set the stage. Blinken interfering and preventing the Minsk II agreement was a failure for the US.

Jen Griffin conflates criticism of the irresponsible establishment with being an apologist for Putin. Gowdy doesn’t push back at all. It is critically important that we do not allow these people to cow Americans into going along with the establishment’s consensus on war. https://t.co/WmxK2lMHPh — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 28, 2022

BEWARE OF THE HATEMONGERS

Warmongers help drive up hate by generalizing and stereotyping their targets. Hopefully, that will not become an issue in this case. But stop throwing out your Vodka.

Don’t let the establishment make you hate Russians. They have been leading us into wars with this tactic for decades.

This is what happens when you go along with dumb shit like “pouring out vodka to own Putin,” and you’re going to see more attacks on American citizens with Russian ancestry before this is over. https://t.co/Y6vWXYJZp7 — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 28, 2022

If this is your response to Americans getting attacked by other Americans due to a media psyop, you’re a scumbag pic.twitter.com/OjFl5JoSnn — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 28, 2022

There are many sides to every story. We don’t really know what’s going on, not really. We’re fed propaganda all day long.

Inb4 “but it’s okay when Ukrainians kill civilians” — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 28, 2022

Related