Fox Reporter Hints: Disagree with Establishment-You’re a Putin Sympathizer

Remember: Putin proposed Minsk II, which kept Ukraine sovereignty. Berlin and Paris backed it, but they couldn’t persuade Washington to get on board. Kiev agreed, then balked with a nudge from Blinken. Russia won’t trust the Europeans for a long time. That leaves Beijing.
David P. Goldman, columnist for Asia Times and PJ Media
Jennifer Griffin, married to a leftist hack, is beginning to sound very opinionated and biased when she reports the ‘news’. Criticizing the horrendous establishment and its many failures is not being an apologist for Russian President Putin. This is just another way to silence people.
Griffin thinks she KNOWS THE TRUTH. If you’re not with these people, you’re against them. No independent thinking is allowed.
Some of the generals, like Philip Breedlove, a former Commander of NATO, are calling for a no-fly zone and that would be an act of war as Breedlove notes. Establishment types want war with Russia while we have incompetents in the White House and failed generals in charge of the Pentagon and military.
Gowdy never pushed back on Griffin.
Only Putin is responsible for this unforgivable invasion but many who could have stopped it didn’t and instead created the conditions for it to happen. Most notably, Biden damaging our energy sector [and planning to continue with that ideological far-left position] set the stage. Blinken interfering and preventing the Minsk II agreement was a failure for the US.
Jen Griffin conflates criticism of the irresponsible establishment with being an apologist for Putin. Gowdy doesn’t push back at all.
It is critically important that we do not allow these people to cow Americans into going along with the establishment’s consensus on war. https://t.co/WmxK2lMHPh
— Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 28, 2022
BEWARE OF THE HATEMONGERS
Warmongers help drive up hate by generalizing and stereotyping their targets. Hopefully, that will not become an issue in this case. But stop throwing out your Vodka.
Don’t let the establishment make you hate Russians. They have been leading us into wars with this tactic for decades.
This is what happens when you go along with dumb shit like “pouring out vodka to own Putin,” and you’re going to see more attacks on American citizens with Russian ancestry before this is over. https://t.co/Y6vWXYJZp7
— Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 28, 2022
If this is your response to Americans getting attacked by other Americans due to a media psyop, you’re a scumbag pic.twitter.com/OjFl5JoSnn
— Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 28, 2022
There are many sides to every story. We don’t really know what’s going on, not really. We’re fed propaganda all day long.
Inb4 “but it’s okay when Ukrainians kill civilians”
— Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 28, 2022
Opinions are part of first amendment and it is my right to fart in her general direction but thanks for coming out and revealing that FAUX was in on it all along in the already knew that department.
O/T-Know Your Enemy:
https://hannenabintuherland.com/news/revealed-who-is-in-the-young-global-leaders-world-economic-forum-system/
I was wondering Which one is was. Well, it was no surprise as most of the time she’s actually clueless. It would be interesting to know what the General had to say.
As far as Putin and the KGB; I’ll believe well-versed historians who know the many details of his life, how and where he grew up. He was raised in the most Westernized part of Russia and was an Attorney, not some super-spy.
The Moment she ways “Western Intelligence” that alone is enough to question Everything she has been told. How many times has western intelligence been caught “off guard”. I’ve started to question the motives behind their functions. In this case, what is the driving force and ‘goal’ of the “Russian Desk”. Is it more about job security than intelligence gathering. Maybe That is why we are given little to no details such as the time “Where’s the evidence… I just told you” episode.
Well, Jen, you ignorant slut; NATO is complicit in Putin’s actions. When Zelensky went on about acquiring Nukes, not one NATO representative said, Whoa, Wait a minute. NATO is “North Atlantic” which begs the question, Why are so many nations from the Warsaw Pact now in NATO.
Well, Jen, you ignorant slut. Just because You are so de-educated doesn’t mean others are not. Just because You are ignorant of history doesn’t mean others are not. How many have the command of US History as Putin has of Russia. Just because Americans have no sense of history doesn’t mean Putin has no sense of history, and its context. I was rather surprised how so many reacted to that speech. In that speech he sounded quite a bit like Victor David Hanson and his command of ancient history.