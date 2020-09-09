Fox reporter Jennifer Griffin is married to a Trump-hating leftist

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, citing anonymous sources, said she confirmed key details of an article in The Atlantic. The piece claims President Donald Trump characterized veterans and fallen American soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”

Fox News doesn’t believe the report, and John Bolton, John Kelly, and many others who were with the President said the story is not true. Bolton said he was with the President the entire time, and if it were true, he would have devoted a chapter in his book to it.

She stood by her report, characterizing her sources as “unimpeachable.”

The story has now changed to President Trump called the generals “losers” and “babies.”

The Associated Press and The Washington Post heard the same gossip and claimed they can confirm it. However, they are putting new meaning to the word “confirm.” They are only “confirming” gossip by anonymous sources.

Glenn Greenwald, a left-wing journalist, states that the AP and Fox, claiming to have confirmation of the Atlantic hit piece against Trump, have nothing like confirmation.

Greenwald wrote: “But whatever happened, neither AP nor Fox obtained anything resembling “confirmation.” They just heard the same assertions that Goldberg heard, likely from the same circles if not the same people, and are now abusing the term “confirmation” to mean “unproven assertions” or “unverifiable claims” (indeed, Fox now says that “two sources who were on the trip in question with Trump refuted the main thesis of The Atlantic’s reporting”).”

To believe this story, if it is true, wasn’t published before now is to strain credulity. So why would Jennifer Griffin put her credibility on the line? One of our readers (Conservative Hawk) suggested it could be her standing by her man.

HUBBY HATES TRUMP

Could it be the influence of her Trump-hating, leftist husband, Greg Myre? She married him in 1994.

Greg Myre is a journalist who works as NPR’s digital editor for international news. He has reported for the Associated Press and The New York Times. He tweets and retweets pro-Dem, anti-Republican/Trump news on his Twitter page. Myre likes mail-in voting, is regurgitating news of alleged collusion by the Trump campaign, worries we are ignoring right-wing terrorist threats (not left at all), and loves bad news about Russia, Russia, Russia.

He’s a propagandist.

That’s just to give you an idea of where he is coming from.

Her unimpeachable sources are probably their dinner party associates.

Nothing after Fox & Friends and before Tucker or on the weekends is worth watching on Fox Fake News.