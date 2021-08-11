Framework for $3.5T socialist/amnesty bill passes Senate 50-49

















The Senate Democrats voted early Wednesday to pass the framework of the $3.5 trillion socialist budget reconciliation package after 15 hours of procedural votes. It’s actually over $5 trillion when all is said and done.

Now, they go on another seven-week vacation.

Republicans tried to get amendments through — more for messaging later on since they didn’t have a prayer of acceptance.

There is no talk of lawsuits despite the fact that this will fundamentally change the relationship between government and the people, centralizing more power in DC.

The framework is 92 pages (read below) and opens the door to climate and social and welfare initiatives and expanded Medicare. Politico reports that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who returned to the floor after recovering from COV, said the package is “a dream for those who want to socialize” the U.S. and that “America as we know it is at risk in this budget resolution.” Communist Bernie Sanders is the architect. Republicans argued that Democrats’ proposals would waste money, raise economy-wounding taxes, fuel inflation and codify far-left dictates that would harm Americans. If Biden and Senate Democrats want to “outsource domestic policy to Chairman Sanders” with a “historically reckless taxing and spending spree,” Republicans lack the votes to stop them, conceded Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “But we will debate. We will vote.” Why don’t you sue, Mitch? Socialist programs and amnesty don’t belong in a spending bill. Free, Free, and Economic Transformation under Climate Change Proposals The budget blueprint creates new programs including: tuition-free pre-kindergarten

and community college,

paid family leave,

and a Civilian Climate Corps whose workers would tackle environmental projects and spread communism.

Over 13-60 million illegal aliens in the U.S. [we have no clue how many] could apply for citizenship, and there would be financial incentives for states to adopt more labor-friendly laws.

Medicare would add dental, hearing, and vision benefits [which many productive Americans don’t have],

and tax credits and grants would prod utilities and industries to embrace clean energy that is hardly ready for market.

Child tax credits [welfare and it does go to illegal aliens] beefed up for the pandemic would be extended,

along with federal subsidies for health insurance (to bring on universal healthcare in the near future). Besides higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations, Democrats envision savings by letting the government negotiate prices for pharmaceuticals it buys, slapping taxes on imported carbon fuels, and strengthening IRS tax collections. Democrats have said their policies will be fully paid for, but that isn’t true. All the businesses that get hit with higher taxes, especially in the energy sector will pass that down to the middle class and the poor. Democrats will make the middle class and the poor into an underclass. Amnesty and a Path to Citizenship Democrats are trying to slip amnesty into their $3.5 trillion budget and pass it via reconciliation. They want to give ILLEGALS the right to remain in a country they broke into without any input from Republicans. I stand against ANY attempt at amnesty. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 10, 2021 Framework for $3.5 Trillion socialist bill by Maura on Scribd

Related















