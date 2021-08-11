CDC admits to a big error in FL’s COV numbers-they made them look worse

















The CDC admitted that their weekend Florida COVID numbers are incorrect and they will correct them. They erred on the side of making the numbers look much worse.

Instead of 15,000+, the CDC said it was 28,000+.

The CDC first claimed Florida had 28,317 new cases on Sunday, but changed the number to 19,584 by Tuesday. The Florida Health Department said the correct number for Sunday was actually 15,319.

The Florida Health Department called out the CDC, tweeting on Monday, “Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record.”

JUST IN: The CDC confirms to Spectrum News that it will have corrected weekend Florida COVID numbers at some point today after state health officials said the CDC data was wrong: https://t.co/LzHxRkfmzl — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) August 10, 2021

The Florida CDC appealed for a correction:

Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record. https://t.co/nbKnBNLzvU — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

The daily case counts for Florida currently posted on the CDC COVID Tracker are incorrect. The current listing states 28,317. The accurate data are as follows: Friday, August 6: 21,500

Saturday August 7: 19,567

Sunday, August 8: 15,319 The 3 day average: 18,795 — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

