CDC admits to a big error in FL’s COV numbers-they made them look worse

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The CDC admitted that their weekend Florida COVID numbers are incorrect and they will correct them. They erred on the side of making the numbers look much worse.

Instead of 15,000+, the CDC said it was 28,000+.

The CDC first claimed Florida had 28,317 new cases on Sunday, but changed the number to 19,584 by Tuesday. The Florida Health Department said the correct number for Sunday was actually 15,319.

The Florida Health Department called out the CDC, tweeting on Monday, “Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record.”

Meanwhile, illegal aliens with COV continue to pour into Florida.

The Florida CDC appealed for a correction:


