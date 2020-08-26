Fraudster Shaun King targets random officers for Blake shooting

Shaun King, the fake black man, is trying to incite riots again. He plans to name and threaten random police officers in Kenosha in an effort to get the names of the officers. He has a long history of naming the wrong people in shootings. But, what does he care? It gets him ‘likes.’

“If you do not name the officer who brutally shot Jacob Blake on Sunday, we will simply begin naming officers from your department who may or may not be him,” anti-police campaigner Shaun King threatened online.

“F–k it. Your protection of his identity is unethical. What’s his name?” King wrote in a message “to the Kenosha Police Department” that he pinned to the top of his Twitter thread.

We don’t even have the facts yet nor do we know the name of the teen girl Blake raped.

NAMING INNOCENT POLICE

The Brooklyn-based accused fraudster and Black Lives Matter ‘leader’ later named an officer whose name has circulated — with no proof — saying he was “in protective custody in a hotel because people thought he shot Jacob Blake.” He then named a second officer, again with no proof it was the officer who shot Blake in the back as he got into his car after brawling with officers.

“POLICE COULD END THIS RIGHT NOW. They are deliberately protecting the man who shot Jacob. What’s his name?” he wrote.

Does Twitter have any rules for leftist ‘blue checks’ or just right-wing ones? Why is he even allowed to stay on the platform?

This man recently falsely accused an officer of rape, yet he remains online.

Shaun King also falsely accused Robert Cantrell of murdering a 7-year-old girl, and he later killed himself. King made the false accusation on Twitter, too, but he’s still allowed to remain on Twitter doing dangerous things.

Shaun King, who led a rape hoax against a police officer, is now admitting he will begin falsely accusing Kenosha police officers as being responsible for the Jacob Blake shooting. pic.twitter.com/PcqQOEkNpe — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 26, 2020

Typical of terrorist Shaun King. He should be in prison for all of the hoaxes he has started and lives he has endangered. We also do not know the name of the teenager Jacob Blake raped. https://t.co/H9Qz48Yutm — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 26, 2020