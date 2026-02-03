French Cybercrime Raid X in Paris & Call for Musk to Appear

According to CBS News, French authorities have asked Elon Musk to appear to answer questions. They are investigating his social media platform X, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday.

They conducted a raid on X’s office in the French capital.

“Summons for voluntary interviews on April 20, 2026, in Paris have been sent to Mr. Elon Musk and Ms. Linda Yaccarino, in their capacity as de facto and de jure managers of the X platform at the time of the events,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Ms. Yaccarino resigned as CEO last July after two years.

They launched the probe in January 2025 over complaints about how X’s algorithm recommends content to users and gathers data, the prosecutor’s office said. Officials claim it could amount to political interference.

So what? They really don’t believe in free speech, do they?

They say they want to ensure that X complies with French laws.

It broadened after X’s AI allegedly allowed sexually explicit imagery and Holocaust denial content.

X and Musk have dismissed the French investigation, and similar probes by the European Union and British authorities, as baseless, politically motivated attacks on free speech.

The investigation is being led by the cybercrime unit of the prosecutor’s office, in conjunction with French police and the joint European policing agency Europol.