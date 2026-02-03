Hennepin Medical Examiner Calls Pretti’s Death a Homicide

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Alex Pretti’s death a homicide. That is the same office that put out the corrupt autopsy of George Floyd. However, homicide is not unexpected. They could have called it accidental or waited for the FBI investigation. There is no doubt that it was a tragedy, not a murder.

Homicide is not murder. It can mean culpable or justifiable.

However, this is fodder for the Left.

In the medical examiner’s report, Pretti’s cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds, and how the injury occurred was due to being “shot by law enforcement officer(s).” His manner of death was listed as “homicide.”

Alex Pretti, the angry ICU nurse, was confrontational, as was the woman he was allegedly defending. Two officers probably misunderstood their situation and fired a total of ten shots at Mr. Pretti. We have to wait for the investigation to determine how culpable two officers are in a chaotic, dangerous situation.

The media calls Mr. Pretti’s death “senseless,” and indeed it was. However, the people training and inciting the populace with lies are the ones who should bear some blame.

Who tries to ram a police officer with a car, or has a gun visible as he screams at federal officers, while others scream and cause chaos? If you get into a fight with a federal officer, you are in a very precarious position. Don’t do it.