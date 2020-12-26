Freshman NY Congressman says “capitalism is slavery by another name”

New congressman Jamaal Bowman, representing New York’s 16th congressional district, is a new Squad member. The Squad includes the four communists in Congress trying to bring down capitalism and our form of government — Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

During a recent interview, Bowman compared capitalism in America to slavery — as irrational as that is.

Capitalism is the system that has brought financial security to the largest number of people in the history of the world. Yet, this congressman calls it slavery.

SLAVERY

I believe our current system of capitalism is slavery by another name,” said Bowman, a new member of the progressive “Squad.”

He told The Root that “[w]e’ve moved from physical chattel enslavement and physical racial segregation to a plantation economic system. One that keeps the majority of Americans unemployed, or underemployed and struggling just to survive, while the power elite continues to concentrate wealth in the hands of a few, and allow large corporations to pretty much run the world as multinational corporations.”

“The pandemic has revealed it. With almost 300,000 dead from the pandemic, disproportionately Black and brown, and Jeff Bezos is the first $200 billionaire. In the next six years, he might become the first trillionaire. That’s slavery by another name. It’s a system that’s not working, so we need a new system.”

He’s not the brightest. Bezos is getting richer and richer because Bowman’s party is shutting down businesses, leaving Bezos the main game in town.

He supports the ridiculous Green New Deal and defunding the police. Bowman sees Obama as too far right.

OBAMA IS TOO FAR RIGHT

Bowman reaffirmed his criticisms of former President Barack Obama to the Root. Obama warned against sloganeering on issues like police reform by using phrases like “Defund the police.”

He said he doesn’t think Obama “is the standard we should be striving towards.” He thinks “the Squad is more of a standard we should be striving towards because…the Squad is more responsive to what’s happening today in our streets,” Bowman told the outlet.

Bowman added, “Obama represents a certain demographic of the Democratic Party, but the Democratic Party is a big and diverse tent.” He says “the Squad and myself represent more of what’s happening right now in the party, on the ground, in the streets — particularly with parts of the community that we haven’t always engaged very well.”

The Democrat Party is the communist party, and there seems to be no left that is too far-left for them.