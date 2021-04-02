Friday News Flash from the Biden Utopia









Another white supremacist attacking an ‘Asian’ person? Oh no, wait, he’s black and the victim is not from India.

Of the dozens of videos I’ve seen online of people randomly attacking Asians, I’ve yet to see a white person https://t.co/nsf4adlSpJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 2, 2021

This is what tyranny looks like. America’s communists have a voice, but the former president who tried to bring us back to the constitution does not.

Unbelievably scary. They think we get our freedoms from the government. https://t.co/oCZYE2aaL9 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 2, 2021

OMG, such fakery.

Buttigieg is the fakest of them all. Amoral. https://t.co/gu7HgsPiMK — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 2, 2021

Fauci Babe:

She has a Fauci pillow in her office. A Fauci pillow. pic.twitter.com/8BdttWI2DM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 1, 2021

Racism in America!

A cabinet selected solely on race and gender. https://t.co/Je0VVqm0kY — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) April 2, 2021

We are all here for China now!

They thought he was a white supremacist but look, he’s not. There goes that story.

The shooter was the wrong race of White supremacist. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2021

WHACK!

Hey Biden Media, how about proof!

Zero proof Matt Gaetz did anything wrong: MSM feeding frenzy Irrefutable proof Eric Swalwell banged a Chinese spy: MSM went dark — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 2, 2021

Yes, please, STFU

Shut the fuck up. pic.twitter.com/vgkUSac10G — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2021

