Dr. Fauci ignores the super spreader event at the border









Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has plenty to say about almost everything that can be linked ever so slightly to COVID. However, he is not saying a word about the super spreader event at the border.

He told us we can’t kiss our friends and family, go to holiday events, hold parades, although we could march nose-to-nose with Black Lives Matter for the greater good. Trump events scared him but not BLM ‘mostly peaceful protests.’

Illegals are pouring in, and are released into the country — all over the country, and many if not most were not tested. It doesn’t much matter. If they have COV, they are released anyway.

Some shelters set up for 250 people are holding 4,000 people, inches from each other. Then we hear reports of constant, crazy sex among them.

Former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has responded to the insanity.

“There was no policy, medical or otherwise, that Dr. Fauci wouldn’t weigh in on when President Trump was in the White House,” Meadows wrote. “Curious we haven’t heard from the same Dr. Fauci on Joe Biden releasing thousands of COVID untested migrants into the U.S.”

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks and a number of other GOP lawmakers fired off a letter to Fauci on March 12 asking him to use his clout to stop “a dangerous new foreign pipeline for COVID-19” along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The letter stated that Biden’s “dangerous” policy of “catch-and-release” along the southern border has caused an uptick in illegal crossings, exposing “the lack of any uniform testing requirements or quarantine protocols — despite the fact that Mexico now has the highest per capita COVID fatality rate in Latin America.”

“Even more troubling,” the letter continued, “are recent reports indicating that the surge in illegal migration is worsening by the day, creating a dangerous new foreign pipeline for COVID-19 infections in border communities, and the nation at large.”

Fauci, the lawmakers noted, is “in a unique position to make recommendations based on scientific evidence and data on what you believe to be best practices when it comes to containing the spread of the virus — something you have not hesitated to do on multiple occasions over the course of the last several months.”

There has been no response from Dr. Fauci. That’s because he doesn’t really care about you at all. He’s a political activist.

Some Republicans tweet and write letters, others go to the border, okay, fine, and others are silent. Where’s the fight? The communist Democrats are destroying the country. Lead us and we’ll follow.

