Frightening poll! 80% troubled by police not violent protests

Voters by a 2-to-1 margin are more troubled by the actions of police in the killing of George Floyd than by violence at some protests, and an overwhelming majority, 80%, feel that the country is spiraling out of control, according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.

Nearly three-quarters of Democrats, 74%, said it may take the next year or even longer to curb Covid-19 and return to work as normal. By contrast, among President Trump’s strongest supporters within the Republican Party, 32% said the coronavirus is already contained.

About half of all Republicans, 48%, said they were more concerned about the protests than the circumstances of Mr. Floyd’s killing, while 81% of Democrats held the opposite opinion.

They polled 1000 respondents, and 550 were by phone only.

A total of 26% Republican and 35% Democrat were polled.

This is as dangerous calls to defund the police rage thanks to Democrats.

If this poll is anywhere near accurate, it’s a credit to the dishonest media, the Goebbels media. You’ve been Goebbelized.