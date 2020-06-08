Omar rails, “defund” the police “cancer,” they’re “rotten to the core”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called for defunding the Minneapolis Police Department on Sunday. She claimed that they are a “cancer” and that the department is “rotten to the root.”

She appears to be the self-appointed leader of the defunding and dismantling police department’s movement of Black Lives Matter.

I know nothing about the Minneapolis Police Department but I do know they deserve combat pay for the abuse they have been taking lately.

OMAR UNLEASHED

She said that a lot of black people have intervened from a black president to a black caucus and black governors and so on, yet, she claims ‘we are still getting killed, brutalized, surveilled…”

Omar said, “I know what it means for a police officer to look me in the eye and call me a ‘zoo animal.’”

She continued, “So, I know that my silence contributes to violence,” Omar continued. “I will never cosign on funding a police department that continues to brutalize us, and I will never stop saying not only do we need to disinvest [inaudible] police but we need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department because here’s the thing, there’s a cancer. Everybody knows what cancer is?…”

She went on to say you amputate, root it out.

And she added, “They don’t say, ‘We’re going to continue to give medication and we’re gonna continue to try different things and we’re gonna continue to slowly die,’” Omar continued. “We’re going to do everything that we can to cut the source of that cancer so that you can have the ability to live. So today we are saying we don’t want your damn reforms, we don’t want the slow dying of our communities to continue. What we want you to do is to cut the cancer so that it does not continue to spread throughout our bodies. The Minneapolis Police Department is rotten to the root, and so when we dismantle it, we get rid of that cancer, and we allow for something beautiful to rise, and that reimagining allows us to figure out what public safety looks like for us.”

When this whole thing fails, take note that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also supports the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department.

JEFF SESSIONS RESPONDED

How’s your brother, by the way? — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 5, 2020

Sessions referenced her brother who is alleged to be her second husband in an immigration fraud scheme. That comment seemed to end the exchange.

Omar needs to make certain to never call 911 when in need. Perhaps she can ship in Somali warlords to run Minneapolis after she defunds the police.

