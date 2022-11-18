Frisco School District & The Porn Book in Their Library

A school board member in Frisco, Texas, told a speaker to stop reading from a pornographic book taken from the school library because “There’s a child in our boardroom.” Despicably, the book is available to children.

A parent in Texas’s Frisco Independent School District read from The Perks of Being a Wallflower at a Board meeting. The book is in the district’s libraries. It has a porn scene that graphically describes sexual abuse.

While speaking at the school board meeting, the parent read a passage from the book which describes a man sexually assaulting a woman who both cries and resists as she is assaulted.

The act and body parts are all part of the book.

The parent wanted to know why the book was in the libraries. “I ask you why this book has survived two attempts …”

They CUT OFF HER MIC!

These leftists are nuts. They should be afraid of the district’s parents, but instead, they are arrogant and obnoxious. Why do parents accept this? Rise up! The school is usurping parents’ rights. The school has no right to intrude on private, sexual matters or sexualize children

UNREAL. Parent in @friscoisd reads from a pornographic book available to kids. A board member stops her and says “there’s a child in our board room.” They acknowledge it’s inappropriate to read in front of children but these books can be in the school library. Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/VwpUBWOYnb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 17, 2022

Who do these people think they are? This teacher thinks she knows more than parents.

This teacher @KIPPNJ states that parents aren’t experts in sex ed and so they must trust the “experts” at school to teach their children about sex health. pic.twitter.com/UfTXN0CaPm — 👁 Inside The Classroom (@EITC_Official) November 17, 2022

