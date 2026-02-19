From Capitalism to Communism: Here’s How It’s Going in NYC So Far

Democratic Socialist, aka Communist, Zohran Mamdani has begun to destroy New York City. His budget is ridiculous, something Gov. DeSantis pointed out. Instead of cutting the budget, Zohran is going to collapse the city financially. One must wonder if that is the goal. Can anyone be this much of an economic illiterate?

Mamdani isn’t going to use it to improve anything. There will be no new services. He is going to use it to redistribute the wealth from the productive to the nonproductive and indoctrinate the students in the schools. He still won’t remove snow or garbage in bad weather conditions. And police will continue to not do a thing about riots or attacks on ICE. They will also continue to do nothing about the open-air drug markets.

FL = 23+ million people NYC = 8 million people https://t.co/ifGFXVgzCk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 18, 2026

As we noted, he plans to raise the tax rate on 1-3 family homes to 30% from 18 1/2%. He also plans to raid government workers’ retirement funds. He is hoping government workers are dumb enough to blame Albany, which won’t raise taxes on the wealthy, given that they pay most of the taxes and are ready to flee.

Jonathan Turley wrote about it on his website

His budget would now be larger than those of 47 of 50 states. As noted by the Washington Post, that includes states like Florida with larger populations.

The editors added, “The reality is that Americans may like the idea of ‘free’ stuff—it’s how socialists win elections—but they are less excited about having to pay for it.” …

With rent controls, new massive spending programs, and proposed new taxes, Mamdani could be on the brink of causing the greatest exodus since the Red Sea Crossing.

The Ugandan Indian thinks pension funds are ATMs for wealth redistribution and dumb ideas like free buses and grocery stores:

Hey, New York government workers, Mamdani is also going to raid your pension fund. And if you think he’ll ever pay it back, you don’t know a lot about Communists. https://t.co/iESmw69DZC — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 18, 2026

He’s a negative for Black homeowners, not only White homeowners. Black people have worked hard to build their wealth after Democrats’ Jim Crow.

First @ZohranKMamdani hired Cea Weaver, who believes homeownership is a “tool of white supremacy”, INSULTING thousands of NYC’s black homeowners. Now he wants a property TAX hike, which may end up disproportionately targeting black homeowners. See where this is going?… https://t.co/sG7ARH3Z6q — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) February 18, 2026

Here is one of Mamdani’s voters who thinks we should “tax the shit out of everybody.” This redhead thinks the rich won’t leave because Wall Street is here. I wonder how long Wall Street will stay in a communist city. Red probably never heard of remote work. The angry redheaded girl is proof that communists are mostly useful idiots.

Red is likely an AWFUL: affluent, white, female, urban Liberal or Leftist.

🚨SHOCKING: Mamdani voter says that when the billionaires leave due to high taxes – the middle class should have taxes raised “Tax the shit out of EVERYBODY” These people view you as slaves. Wake up. pic.twitter.com/zIcMIfHv65 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 6, 2025

Free! It’s all Free! Oh, wait…

Imagine people thinking they have the right to steal other people’s money, and give it people who did nothing to earn it. Socialism is the policy of greed and envy. Communism is the collective Mamdani says will give us warmth.