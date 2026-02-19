Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Seven X Posts That Made the 'Evil Clowns' World Hall of Fame

M Dowling
Clown World likes to recognize the clowns in our society who cause harm or are caused by harm. We picked out seven of our favorites.

  1. Notably ill-informed Mark Ruffalo wants us to shift away from capitalism. He never says anything worth listening to, but he does represent many in Hollywood.

2. AOC wants to tell us what a real man is.

3. Jon Ossoff thinks 77 million Americans are suffering from a disease. Meanwhile, Democrats have been conquered by communists.

4. Teaching children to hate and be anti-law enforcement. What could go wrong? “F* ICE,” the children said as they echoed the lie that we want to deport illegal aliens because of the way they look. They are already indoctrinated and receive wild applause when done.

5. Mayor Zohran Mamdani plans to cut 5,000 NYPD officers. He doesn’t really need them since he won’t let them go after many of the criminals roaming the city streets.

6. The radical Islamists tell us their goal, and still the wokes won’t listen.

7. This German clown made the list. I have a better idea. Stay off the Internet, Merz.

