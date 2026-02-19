Seven X Posts That Made the ‘Evil Clowns’ World Hall of Fame

Clown World likes to recognize the clowns in our society who cause harm or are caused by harm. We picked out seven of our favorites.

Notably ill-informed Mark Ruffalo wants us to shift away from capitalism. He never says anything worth listening to, but he does represent many in Hollywood.

Mark Ruffalo suggests America should shift away from capitalism: “It’s gonna take some re-imagining of what America is.”pic.twitter.com/WKjE5iNU91 — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) February 19, 2026

2. AOC wants to tell us what a real man is.

AOC claims that Republicans are “radicalizing young men by pushing them towards masculinity..” Thoughts..?? pic.twitter.com/Dlmv7feFep — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 19, 2026

3. Jon Ossoff thinks 77 million Americans are suffering from a disease. Meanwhile, Democrats have been conquered by communists.

Jon Ossoff tells Colbert that Trump being elected is the symptom of a “deeper disease” in US society. This is apparently what a Senator from Georgia thinks of 77M+ Americans. pic.twitter.com/mP6UnblyS0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2026

4. Teaching children to hate and be anti-law enforcement. What could go wrong? “F* ICE,” the children said as they echoed the lie that we want to deport illegal aliens because of the way they look. They are already indoctrinated and receive wild applause when done.

Students give a presentation to their class about being pro-immigration and against police officers and ICE They say “F*ck ICE” and all give the middle finger to federal immigration enforcement This is absolutely unacceptable. Our kids are being indoctrinated to support a… pic.twitter.com/ojhDF61pLR — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 19, 2026

5. Mayor Zohran Mamdani plans to cut 5,000 NYPD officers. He doesn’t really need them since he won’t let them go after many of the criminals roaming the city streets.

Mamdani proposes cutting NYPD budget, canceling 5K new officer hires https://t.co/pKtQgaUuMF #FoxNews — Independent Sentinel (@indiesentinel) February 19, 2026

6. The radical Islamists tell us their goal, and still the wokes won’t listen.

🇩🇪”Welcome to the Islamic Republic of Germany… This is just the beginning. We will spread because we will make more children. And God willing, the whole of Germany will one day be full of mosques.” “Germany belongs to the Muslims, the Turks and the Arabs.” pic.twitter.com/mpA5mgCcZk — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) February 19, 2026

7. This German clown made the list. I have a better idea. Stay off the Internet, Merz.