From Inflation to Socialism in One Painful Collapse

















There is no subtler, no surer way of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose. ~Maynard Keynes wrote, in The Economic Consequence of the Peace

Bidenflation is an enormous tax on the middle class worker and seniors, in particular. It is destroying the income of anyone who is on a fixed income and who relies on savings.

To the Left, it is a small price to pay. Their goal is ideological. Disaster befalling the people is merely collateral damage for the greater collective good.

A New Dark World Order is coming. Elites are planning it as we speak.

It appears to be part of a global plan

The Western World is turning towards a new version of Marxism that is known as The Great Reset. In order for it to work, the United States must fall. Inflation is a means to an end.

Inflation is a quick and easy way to destroy our capitalist system while blaming capitalism for what actually destroying capitalism – Marxist policies of spending coupled with open borders, a huge welfare state, and a supply chain crisis aided by Democrat policies.

Marxists have taken over every pillar of society, and yet, people still seem unaware of what is happening. What we now face is a worldwide Marxist ideology that includes elements of Nazism and Fascism. It threatens to be far worse than anything we have seen before.

The wild spending of $6.6T this year isn’t over. Democrats want to pass another bill, the BBB, which will cost somewhere between $1.85T and $4T. Additionally, it is permanent. Once people get all the freebies in the bill, along with amnesty for millions, no one will dare take it away. The bill will drive up inflation while Biden falsely claims the opposite will come about.

Causes of inflation

There are two main causes of inflation: demand-pull and cost-push. Both are responsible for a general rise in prices in an economy, but they each work differently. Demand-pull conditions occur when demand from consumers pulls prices up, while cost-push occurs when supply costs force prices higher.

The printing of money without backing is part of the demand-pull process.

The supply chain problem, which is driving up costs, is getting worse but Democrats have done nothing to ease the situation. They continue to overregulate truckers and corporations at the same time they destroy our energy sector.

The Feds are printing money to cover Democrat spending and we face trillions more spending.

The Biden Regime will only amp up regulations, spending, destruction of fossil fuels, and printing of fake bills. They appear perfectly willing to let the country collapse.

While Biden might not know which end is up, he’s only a figurehead, but the people behind the curtain are smart and they know what they are doing.

So, why do it? They are doing it to overturn our capitalist system and turn us into communists with a quick stop at socialism. Inflation is the quick and easy means by which they can destroy us.

The Left will tell you to not believe your lying eyes. They want you to believe “it’s all in your mind.”

Watch the clip:

Related















