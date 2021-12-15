Perhaps It Wasn’t a Good Idea for the Salvation Army to Call Donors Racists

















The Salvation Army in Seattle is facing a shortage of toys and donations ahead of the holiday season and urges communities to find a way to help.

The nonprofit reports it gets 75% of total annual donations during November and December, and they are desperately in need of support.

“There are many reasons why both financial and toy donations are down this year, not the least of which is likely pandemic fatigue and concerns about employment and the future,” said Colonel Cindy Foley of the NW Salvation Army Division. “We are actually trying to provide food, shelter, toys and clothing to double the number of families we served last Christmas, and in the midst of the growing need we are seeing fewer people donating at our virtual and physical kettles.”

“The situation is dire,” they say. They need bell-ringers too.

It might also be the fact that they called all their white donor racists. The Salvation Army has gone full SJW. The Alexandria office put out a manual in which they state that Christianity is inherently racist, and that white people need to “lament, repent and apologize for biases or racist ideologies held and actions committed.”

They withdrew the manual but they are still SJWs.

