Fulton County Voters Live in UPS Stores & Vacant Buildings

Fulton County’s voter rolls are a complete mess and have been for a long time.

Currently, in the state of Georgia, it is illegal to be registered to vote from anywhere other than your primary residence, says Senator Greg Dolezal. You can’t register to vote at UPS stores; you can’t register to vote at homeless shelters. You can’t register to vote under an overpass. But today, as of January 5th, about 70 people are registered to vote at UPS stores, vacant buildings, and illegal addresses, according to Fulton County voter rolls.

Sen. Dolezal shows viewers in the clip below the illegal addresses used by voters.

In one example, 138 people were registered at what used to be a house. One homeless shelter that closed in 2017 has 70 people registered. Another 98 were registered at a UPS store. They found a thousand people who were born in 1900 or 1800.

Voter rolls that aren’t cleaned up are an invitation for people to vote illegally, especially when ballots are sent in droves to all these addresses.