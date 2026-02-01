Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
The Dumbest People in America

M Dowling
The stupidest people in America are marching against deportations and want radicals to stay. These people demand open borders to destroy this country. There are many women, *AWFULs among them, no doubt, welcoming rape cultures into the country.

An Emboldened Pramila

This anti-American representative plans to get rid of all border enforcement once Democrats return to power. Open borders obviously destroy the country, but it gives Democrats a permanent electoral majority.

Democrats will be the most surprised of dumb Americans when their new fans turn on them.

This moron is running for office.

Car rally for Hamas. They don’t care about Gaza. Most of the Palestinians were kicked out of Jordan. Some are from other nearby countries that also kicked them out in many cases.

*AWFUL: Affluent, white, female, urban liberals. Sometimes they are just AWFLs.

