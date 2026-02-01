The Dumbest People in America

The stupidest people in America are marching against deportations and want radicals to stay. These people demand open borders to destroy this country. There are many women, *AWFULs among them, no doubt, welcoming rape cultures into the country.

“From Palestine to Mexico, the border walls have got to go”. Send these stupid women to Afghanistan and see if they come out still wanting us to be a borderless world. pic.twitter.com/3keh06W6nY — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) January 31, 2026

An Emboldened Pramila

This anti-American representative plans to get rid of all border enforcement once Democrats return to power. Open borders obviously destroy the country, but it gives Democrats a permanent electoral majority.

Democrats will be the most surprised of dumb Americans when their new fans turn on them.

Democrat Washington Rep Pramila Jayapal is literally telling you Democrats plan if they ever regain power “We really need to, as soon as we get the gavels back, we have to dismantle DHS and ICE and CBP” We will not have a country it Democrats ever win another election pic.twitter.com/DjqWOS0Kg4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 1, 2026

This moron is running for office.

She thinks MAGA should be punished after Trump is gone! Suzanna is running for state house in Georgia. If she wins, she wants to punish her constituents who voted for Trump. Does this sound fascist to anyone else? pic.twitter.com/7iNv5ZtxZn — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) February 1, 2026

Car rally for Hamas. They don’t care about Gaza. Most of the Palestinians were kicked out of Jordan. Some are from other nearby countries that also kicked them out in many cases.

Nothing says Texas like a Dallas “Car Rally for Palestine”… with, of course, the Pally flags flying like it’s a holiday parade. 🇺🇸🙄🇵🇸 Because when people think “Lone Star State,” they definitely think imported foreign conflict cosplay and motorcade activism pic.twitter.com/FyAMARQ4ic — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 1, 2026

*AWFUL: Affluent, white, female, urban liberals. Sometimes they are just AWFLs.