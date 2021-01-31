Fun moment watching a looter running around screaming, “I can’t breathe”

Just a fun moment in our upside down world as a thief runs around screaming, “I can’t breathe.” She was angry she couldn’t find something to get the security tags off.

Even better she did it using her Facebook live, showing her car and the tattoo on her hand. She then showed everyone the stuff she stole. She took off when she heard the national guard were coming.

She also left her fingerprints everywhere.

She can’t breathe, but she sure can loot. The woman probably needed bread, as AOC would say.

Watch if you can understand without subtitles:

Looter shouts “I can’t breathe” as she runs through store looking for something to remove security tags. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/uElON1OYmf — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 10, 2020

